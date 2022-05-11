- (PLX AI) - Flex LNG Q1 revenue USD 74.6 million.
- • Q1 adjusted EBITDA USD 56.3 million
|Flex LNG Q1 Net Income USD 55.8 Million
|FLEX LNG: Flex LNG - First Quarter 2022 Presentation
| May 11, 2022 Hamilton, Bermuda
First Quarter 2022 Result PresentationPlease find enclosed the presentation of Flex LNG Ltd.'s first quarter 2022 results which will be presented in a webcast...
|FLEX LNG: Flex LNG - First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release
|May 11, 2022Hamilton, Bermuda
Flex LNG Ltd. ("Flex LNG" or the "Company") today announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022.
Highlights:
Vessel operating...
|FLEX LNG: Flex LNG - Key information relating to the cash dividend to by paid be Flex LNG for the first quarter 2022
|May 11, 2022 Hamilton, Bermuda
Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Flex LNG Ltd. for the first quarter 2022
Note to shareholders registered in Euronext VPS, the Norwegian...
|FLEX LNG: Flex LNG - 2021 Annual ESG Report
|May 11, 2022Hamilton, Bermuda
Flex LNG Ltd. today release its 2021 Annual ESG Report. This is the fourth edition of our ESG report after the inaugural report in 2018 and contains key information...
