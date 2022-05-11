- (PLX AI) - SMA Solar Q1 sales EUR 221 million vs. estimate EUR 219 million.
- • Q1 EBITDA EUR 15 million vs. estimate EUR 12 million
- • FY guidance unchanged, sees no threat to forecast from war in Ukraine
- • Says global chip shortage continues to affect sales performance of SMA Solar Technology AG despite very high order intake
- • SMA recorded a very high order intake and a high order backlog of EUR 1,047.4 million as of March 31
