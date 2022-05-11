- (PLX AI) - K+S Q1 revenue EUR 1,200 million vs. estimate EUR 1,287 million.
- • Q1 EBITDA EUR 524 million vs. estimate EUR 505 million
- • Outlook FY EBITDA EUR 2,300-2,600 million (already raised last month)
- • Outlook FY adjusted free cash flow EUR 1,000-1,200 million
- • Higher average prices in both customer segments and positive currency effects more than offset lower volumes and increased costs for energy, logistics, and materials, company said
- • If a gas shortage were to occur, this would have an impact on the energy supply to the German sites and therefore lead to restrictions in production, the company said
