Van Lanschot Kempen: enhancing capital strategy and first-quarter 2022 trading update

Transformation in to specialist wealth manager completed successfully

Focus on growth: organic, coupled with bolt-on acquisitions

Enhancing financial targetsandcapital strategy





First-quarter 2022 trading update

Q1 net result at € 25 . 1 million (Q1 2021: € 33 . 1 million ) , decrease due to a n incidental exceptional charge ; underlying net result €35.7 million (Q1 2021: €33.7 million), with commission income up 18%

Client assets at € 125 . 5 billion (2021: € 1 31 . 1 billion ) and AuM at € 106 . 3 billion (2021: € 112 . 1 billion )

Net AuM inflows at Private Clients of € 0 . 6 billion and at Wholesale & Institutional Clients of € 0 . 1 billion

Robust capital ratioat 20.8% (2021: 23.7%), decrease driven by steeper capital requirements for residential mortgages

Maarten Edixhoven, Chair of the Van Lanschot Kempen Management Board, said: "The first quarter of this year was marked by high levels of uncertainty and volatility in the financial markets, caused by the terrible war in Ukraine and the ongoing pandemic. Our clients' confidence and the sheer commitment and dedication of our people have kept our net assets under management (AuM) inflows in the black at €0.7 billion, pushed up commission income by 18% and brought us a strong net result of €25.1 million.

"Our transformation from a universal bank into a specialist wealth manager with a focus on private banking, professional solutions, investment management and investment banking is now complete, and this is a good time to enhance our financial targets and capital strategy. Our organisation boasts a solid growth track record, both organically and by acquisition, and we focus on growth while maintaining a capital-light balance sheet. Of course, our people are key: we have a great team full of entrepreneurial spirit and focused on our clients. We want to increase employee participation. The launch of an attractive employee share scheme at the start of the year proved a resounding success and we'll soon be announcing a specific scheme for senior employees."

Enhancing financial targets

In 2021, we achieved all four of our financial targets, so today we are presenting our enhanced medium-term financial targets:

A CET 1 ratio of 15% plus an M&A add-on of 2.5% for acquisitions, the latter offering enough scope for bolt-on acquisitions appropriate to our wealth management strategy. We plan to return additional capital in excess of a 17.5% CET 1 ratio to our shareholders in both 2022 and 2023, subject to regulatory approval.

An efficiency ratio of 70%, reflecting our ambition to grow our revenues coupled with controlled cost growth.

A 12% CET 1 return through the cycle.

A dividend policy of 50-70% of underlying net profit attributable to shareholders. This target is unchanged.

About Van Lanschot Kempen

Van Lanschot Kempen is a wealth manager active in Private Banking, Professional Solutions, Investment Management and Investment Banking, with the aim of preserving and creating wealth, in a sustainable way, for both its clients and the society of which it is part. As a sustainable wealth manager with a long-term focus, Van Lanschot Kempen proactively seeks to prevent negative impact for all stakeholders and to create positive long-term financial and non-financial value. Listed at Euronext Amsterdam, Van Lanschot Kempen is the Netherlands' oldest independent financial services company, with a history dating back to 1737. To fully leverage the potential of the Van Lanschot Kempen organisation for its clients, it provides solutions that build on the knowledge and expertise across its entire group and on its open architecture platform. Van Lanschot Kempen is convinced that it is able to meet the needs of its clients in a sustainable way by offering them access to the full range of its products and services across all its businesses.

