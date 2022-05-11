- (PLX AI) - Rovi Q1 EBITDA EUR 74.3 million vs. estimate EUR 67 million.
- • Q1 net income EUR 53 million
- • Q1 revenue EUR 205.6 million vs. estimate EUR 200 million, driven by the strength of the contract manufacturing organization business, which grew by 167%, and the specialty pharmaceutical business, where sales rose 16%
- • Sales of the heparin franchise (Low Molecular Weight Heparins (LMWH) and other heparins) increased by 19% to 75.9 million euros
- • Sales of the enoxaparin biosimilar increased 50% to 44.2 million euros and sales of Bemiparin decreased 8% to 30.0 million euros
LABORATORIOS FARMACEUTICOS ROVI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de