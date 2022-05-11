Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

11 May 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 10 May 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 100,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 366.8422 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 369.5 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 364 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 2,430,007 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 243,661,416, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 10 May 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 197 366.00 08:10:13 00058783138TRLO0 LSE 10 366.00 08:10:13 00058783137TRLO0 LSE 1452 366.00 08:10:13 00058783136TRLO0 LSE 345 366.00 08:10:13 00058783135TRLO0 LSE 1760 366.00 08:10:13 00058783139TRLO0 LSE 1371 366.00 08:24:11 00058783864TRLO0 LSE 874 365.50 08:30:02 00058784440TRLO0 LSE 600 365.50 08:30:02 00058784439TRLO0 LSE 201 365.00 08:30:19 00058784529TRLO0 LSE 159 367.00 08:39:33 00058785291TRLO0 LSE 1107 367.00 08:39:33 00058785292TRLO0 LSE 338 367.00 08:39:33 00058785293TRLO0 LSE 1457 366.50 08:39:43 00058785299TRLO0 LSE 101 366.50 08:39:43 00058785298TRLO0 LSE 53 365.50 08:40:24 00058785358TRLO0 LSE 400 366.00 08:42:53 00058785498TRLO0 LSE 1530 366.00 08:49:04 00058785744TRLO0 LSE 1515 365.50 08:49:05 00058785747TRLO0 LSE 249 365.00 09:02:58 00058786278TRLO0 LSE 600 365.00 09:02:58 00058786277TRLO0 LSE 651 365.00 09:02:58 00058786276TRLO0 LSE 86 365.00 09:08:13 00058786557TRLO0 LSE 1591 365.50 09:25:47 00058787317TRLO0 LSE 1073 365.00 09:25:50 00058787319TRLO0 LSE 600 365.00 09:25:50 00058787318TRLO0 LSE 1491 364.00 09:35:35 00058787751TRLO0 LSE 2402 366.00 10:37:51 00058790285TRLO0 LSE 400 366.00 10:37:51 00058790286TRLO0 LSE 380 366.00 10:37:51 00058790287TRLO0 LSE 1653 365.50 10:54:55 00058791032TRLO0 LSE 1384 365.50 10:54:55 00058791031TRLO0 LSE 567 364.50 10:56:35 00058791150TRLO0 LSE 56 364.50 10:57:21 00058791189TRLO0 LSE 380 364.50 10:58:29 00058791217TRLO0 LSE 650 364.50 10:58:29 00058791216TRLO0 LSE 1239 364.50 11:26:03 00058792244TRLO0 LSE 257 364.50 11:26:03 00058792243TRLO0 LSE 731 366.50 11:28:21 00058792326TRLO0 LSE 201 366.50 11:28:21 00058792325TRLO0 LSE 439 366.50 11:56:24 00058793177TRLO0 LSE 1441 366.50 11:56:24 00058793176TRLO0 LSE 1394 366.50 11:56:24 00058793175TRLO0 LSE 1256 366.50 11:56:24 00058793178TRLO0 LSE 52 368.50 12:10:00 00058793579TRLO0 LSE 1501 368.50 12:10:00 00058793580TRLO0 LSE 1540 368.00 12:32:14 00058794596TRLO0 LSE 1531 368.00 12:32:14 00058794595TRLO0 LSE 2152 367.50 12:32:24 00058794600TRLO0 LSE 160 367.00 12:32:27 00058794601TRLO0 LSE 212 367.00 12:32:34 00058794606TRLO0 LSE 56 367.00 12:32:55 00058794613TRLO0 LSE 56 367.00 12:43:11 00058794996TRLO0 LSE 879 367.00 12:43:15 00058795002TRLO0 LSE 291 367.00 12:43:15 00058795001TRLO0 LSE 429 366.50 12:43:19 00058795010TRLO0 LSE 54 366.50 12:44:02 00058795043TRLO0 LSE 53 366.50 12:44:32 00058795089TRLO0 LSE 53 366.50 12:55:14 00058795378TRLO0 LSE 57 367.50 13:33:37 00058796696TRLO0 LSE 85 367.50 13:50:27 00058797543TRLO0 LSE 10 368.00 13:50:27 00058797545TRLO0 LSE 473 368.00 13:50:27 00058797544TRLO0 LSE 541 368.00 13:50:27 00058797549TRLO0 LSE 600 368.00 13:50:27 00058797548TRLO0 LSE 1200 368.00 13:50:27 00058797547TRLO0 LSE 1200 368.00 13:50:27 00058797546TRLO0 LSE 1378 367.50 13:50:30 00058797552TRLO0 LSE 82 367.50 13:50:30 00058797551TRLO0 LSE 1546 367.50 13:50:30 00058797550TRLO0 LSE 960 367.00 13:50:32 00058797554TRLO0 LSE 464 367.00 13:50:32 00058797555TRLO0 LSE 294 366.50 13:59:54 00058797955TRLO0 LSE 687 366.50 13:59:54 00058797954TRLO0 LSE 719 366.50 13:59:54 00058797953TRLO0 LSE 260 367.50 14:38:49 00058800401TRLO0 LSE 491 367.50 14:38:49 00058800400TRLO0 LSE 814 367.50 14:41:05 00058800532TRLO0 LSE 776 367.50 14:41:05 00058800531TRLO0 LSE 2547 367.50 14:41:05 00058800530TRLO0 LSE 580 367.50 14:41:05 00058800529TRLO0 LSE 1954 367.50 14:41:05 00058800528TRLO0 LSE 23 368.00 14:52:06 00058801276TRLO0 LSE 734 369.00 14:55:05 00058801494TRLO0 LSE 112 369.00 14:55:16 00058801588TRLO0 LSE 2517 369.00 14:55:16 00058801589TRLO0 LSE 108 369.00 14:57:03 00058801799TRLO0 LSE 13 369.50 14:57:35 00058801837TRLO0 LSE 506 369.50 14:57:35 00058801838TRLO0 LSE 16 369.50 14:57:35 00058801839TRLO0 LSE 918 369.50 14:57:35 00058801840TRLO0 LSE 102 369.00 14:57:50 00058801857TRLO0 LSE 22 369.50 15:11:53 00058803337TRLO0 LSE 1649 369.50 15:14:02 00058803522TRLO0 LSE 1590 369.50 15:14:02 00058803523TRLO0 LSE 783 369.50 15:14:02 00058803524TRLO0 LSE 727 369.50 15:14:02 00058803525TRLO0 LSE 1073 369.50 15:14:02 00058803526TRLO0 LSE 337 369.50 15:14:02 00058803527TRLO0 LSE 181 369.50 15:14:02 00058803528TRLO0 LSE 1076 368.50 15:14:14 00058803607TRLO0 LSE 587 368.50 15:14:14 00058803617TRLO0 LSE 755 368.50 15:14:14 00058803616TRLO0 LSE 212 368.50 15:14:28 00058803635TRLO0 LSE 516 369.00 15:23:02 00058804262TRLO0 LSE 1104 369.00 15:23:02 00058804261TRLO0 LSE 1059 369.00 15:23:02 00058804264TRLO0 LSE 400 369.00 15:23:02 00058804263TRLO0 LSE 98 368.50 15:27:35 00058804699TRLO0 LSE 1325 368.50 15:27:35 00058804698TRLO0 LSE 527 367.50 15:30:07 00058804975TRLO0 LSE 206 367.50 15:30:13 00058804989TRLO0 LSE 632 367.50 15:30:21 00058805016TRLO0 LSE 479 367.50 15:39:44 00058805740TRLO0 LSE 336 367.50 15:39:44 00058805739TRLO0 LSE 1200 367.50 15:39:44 00058805741TRLO0 LSE 24 367.00 15:40:03 00058805759TRLO0 LSE 708 367.00 15:40:39 00058805784TRLO0 LSE 701 367.00 15:40:39 00058805783TRLO0 LSE 1635 366.50 15:51:36 00058807159TRLO0 LSE 1409 366.50 15:51:36 00058807160TRLO0 LSE 71 365.50 15:54:27 00058807415TRLO0 LSE 398 365.50 15:54:27 00058807416TRLO0 LSE 228 365.50 15:54:27 00058807417TRLO0 LSE 162 365.50 15:54:27 00058807418TRLO0 LSE 112 365.50 15:54:36 00058807423TRLO0 LSE 174 365.50 15:54:36 00058807424TRLO0 LSE 183 365.50 15:55:43 00058807481TRLO0 LSE 36 365.50 15:58:23 00058807744TRLO0 LSE 106 365.50 15:58:23 00058807743TRLO0 LSE 761 365.50 15:58:25 00058807745TRLO0 LSE 140 365.50 15:58:25 00058807748TRLO0 LSE 509 365.50 15:58:37 00058807758TRLO0 LSE 806 365.50 16:05:41 00058808780TRLO0 LSE 609 365.50 16:05:41 00058808779TRLO0 LSE 1382 365.50 16:05:41 00058808778TRLO0 LSE 1601 365.00 16:06:09 00058808899TRLO0 LSE 688 364.50 16:13:09 00058809750TRLO0 LSE 910 364.50 16:13:09 00058809751TRLO0 LSE 716 364.50 16:13:09 00058809753TRLO0 LSE 91 364.50 16:13:09 00058809752TRLO0 LSE 690 364.50 16:13:09 00058809754TRLO0 LSE 20 364.00 16:22:48 00058810889TRLO0 LSE 104 364.00 16:22:53 00058810892TRLO0 LSE 1 364.00 16:22:58 00058810897TRLO0 LSE 221 364.00 16:23:11 00058810933TRLO0 LSE 612 364.00 16:23:36 00058810953TRLO0 LSE 56 364.00 16:23:49 00058810967TRLO0 LSE 152 364.00 16:24:16 00058810984TRLO0 LSE 683 364.00 16:24:17 00058810986TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.



The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com