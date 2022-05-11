Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.05.2022
Kaufen? „Monstermeldung“ am späten Dienstagabend! Machen Sie sich auf etwas gefasst...
11.05.2022 | 08:04
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, May 10

11 May 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 10 May 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 100,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 366.8422 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 369.5 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 364 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 2,430,007 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 243,661,416, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 10 May 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
197366.00 08:10:1300058783138TRLO0LSE
10366.00 08:10:1300058783137TRLO0LSE
1452366.00 08:10:1300058783136TRLO0LSE
345366.00 08:10:1300058783135TRLO0LSE
1760366.00 08:10:1300058783139TRLO0LSE
1371366.00 08:24:1100058783864TRLO0LSE
874365.50 08:30:0200058784440TRLO0LSE
600365.50 08:30:0200058784439TRLO0LSE
201365.00 08:30:1900058784529TRLO0LSE
159367.00 08:39:3300058785291TRLO0LSE
1107367.00 08:39:3300058785292TRLO0LSE
338367.00 08:39:3300058785293TRLO0LSE
1457366.50 08:39:4300058785299TRLO0LSE
101366.50 08:39:4300058785298TRLO0LSE
53365.50 08:40:2400058785358TRLO0LSE
400366.00 08:42:5300058785498TRLO0LSE
1530366.00 08:49:0400058785744TRLO0LSE
1515365.50 08:49:0500058785747TRLO0LSE
249365.00 09:02:5800058786278TRLO0LSE
600365.00 09:02:5800058786277TRLO0LSE
651365.00 09:02:5800058786276TRLO0LSE
86365.00 09:08:1300058786557TRLO0LSE
1591365.50 09:25:4700058787317TRLO0LSE
1073365.00 09:25:5000058787319TRLO0LSE
600365.00 09:25:5000058787318TRLO0LSE
1491364.00 09:35:3500058787751TRLO0LSE
2402366.00 10:37:5100058790285TRLO0LSE
400366.00 10:37:5100058790286TRLO0LSE
380366.00 10:37:5100058790287TRLO0LSE
1653365.50 10:54:5500058791032TRLO0LSE
1384365.50 10:54:5500058791031TRLO0LSE
567364.50 10:56:3500058791150TRLO0LSE
56364.50 10:57:2100058791189TRLO0LSE
380364.50 10:58:2900058791217TRLO0LSE
650364.50 10:58:2900058791216TRLO0LSE
1239364.50 11:26:0300058792244TRLO0LSE
257364.50 11:26:0300058792243TRLO0LSE
731366.50 11:28:2100058792326TRLO0LSE
201366.50 11:28:2100058792325TRLO0LSE
439366.50 11:56:2400058793177TRLO0LSE
1441366.50 11:56:2400058793176TRLO0LSE
1394366.50 11:56:2400058793175TRLO0LSE
1256366.50 11:56:2400058793178TRLO0LSE
52368.50 12:10:0000058793579TRLO0LSE
1501368.50 12:10:0000058793580TRLO0LSE
1540368.00 12:32:1400058794596TRLO0LSE
1531368.00 12:32:1400058794595TRLO0LSE
2152367.50 12:32:2400058794600TRLO0LSE
160367.00 12:32:2700058794601TRLO0LSE
212367.00 12:32:3400058794606TRLO0LSE
56367.00 12:32:5500058794613TRLO0LSE
56367.00 12:43:1100058794996TRLO0LSE
879367.00 12:43:1500058795002TRLO0LSE
291367.00 12:43:1500058795001TRLO0LSE
429366.50 12:43:1900058795010TRLO0LSE
54366.50 12:44:0200058795043TRLO0LSE
53366.50 12:44:3200058795089TRLO0LSE
53366.50 12:55:1400058795378TRLO0LSE
57367.50 13:33:3700058796696TRLO0LSE
85367.50 13:50:2700058797543TRLO0LSE
10368.00 13:50:2700058797545TRLO0LSE
473368.00 13:50:2700058797544TRLO0LSE
541368.00 13:50:2700058797549TRLO0LSE
600368.00 13:50:2700058797548TRLO0LSE
1200368.00 13:50:2700058797547TRLO0LSE
1200368.00 13:50:2700058797546TRLO0LSE
1378367.50 13:50:3000058797552TRLO0LSE
82367.50 13:50:3000058797551TRLO0LSE
1546367.50 13:50:3000058797550TRLO0LSE
960367.00 13:50:3200058797554TRLO0LSE
464367.00 13:50:3200058797555TRLO0LSE
294366.50 13:59:5400058797955TRLO0LSE
687366.50 13:59:5400058797954TRLO0LSE
719366.50 13:59:5400058797953TRLO0LSE
260367.50 14:38:4900058800401TRLO0LSE
491367.50 14:38:4900058800400TRLO0LSE
814367.50 14:41:0500058800532TRLO0LSE
776367.50 14:41:0500058800531TRLO0LSE
2547367.50 14:41:0500058800530TRLO0LSE
580367.50 14:41:0500058800529TRLO0LSE
1954367.50 14:41:0500058800528TRLO0LSE
23368.00 14:52:0600058801276TRLO0LSE
734369.00 14:55:0500058801494TRLO0LSE
112369.00 14:55:1600058801588TRLO0LSE
2517369.00 14:55:1600058801589TRLO0LSE
108369.00 14:57:0300058801799TRLO0LSE
13369.50 14:57:3500058801837TRLO0LSE
506369.50 14:57:3500058801838TRLO0LSE
16369.50 14:57:3500058801839TRLO0LSE
918369.50 14:57:3500058801840TRLO0LSE
102369.00 14:57:5000058801857TRLO0LSE
22369.50 15:11:5300058803337TRLO0LSE
1649369.50 15:14:0200058803522TRLO0LSE
1590369.50 15:14:0200058803523TRLO0LSE
783369.50 15:14:0200058803524TRLO0LSE
727369.50 15:14:0200058803525TRLO0LSE
1073369.50 15:14:0200058803526TRLO0LSE
337369.50 15:14:0200058803527TRLO0LSE
181369.50 15:14:0200058803528TRLO0LSE
1076368.50 15:14:1400058803607TRLO0LSE
587368.50 15:14:1400058803617TRLO0LSE
755368.50 15:14:1400058803616TRLO0LSE
212368.50 15:14:2800058803635TRLO0LSE
516369.00 15:23:0200058804262TRLO0LSE
1104369.00 15:23:0200058804261TRLO0LSE
1059369.00 15:23:0200058804264TRLO0LSE
400369.00 15:23:0200058804263TRLO0LSE
98368.50 15:27:3500058804699TRLO0LSE
1325368.50 15:27:3500058804698TRLO0LSE
527367.50 15:30:0700058804975TRLO0LSE
206367.50 15:30:1300058804989TRLO0LSE
632367.50 15:30:2100058805016TRLO0LSE
479367.50 15:39:4400058805740TRLO0LSE
336367.50 15:39:4400058805739TRLO0LSE
1200367.50 15:39:4400058805741TRLO0LSE
24367.00 15:40:0300058805759TRLO0LSE
708367.00 15:40:3900058805784TRLO0LSE
701367.00 15:40:3900058805783TRLO0LSE
1635366.50 15:51:3600058807159TRLO0LSE
1409366.50 15:51:3600058807160TRLO0LSE
71365.50 15:54:2700058807415TRLO0LSE
398365.50 15:54:2700058807416TRLO0LSE
228365.50 15:54:2700058807417TRLO0LSE
162365.50 15:54:2700058807418TRLO0LSE
112365.50 15:54:3600058807423TRLO0LSE
174365.50 15:54:3600058807424TRLO0LSE
183365.50 15:55:4300058807481TRLO0LSE
36365.50 15:58:2300058807744TRLO0LSE
106365.50 15:58:23 00058807743TRLO0LSE
761365.50 15:58:2500058807745TRLO0LSE
140365.50 15:58:2500058807748TRLO0LSE
509365.50 15:58:3700058807758TRLO0LSE
806365.50 16:05:4100058808780TRLO0LSE
609365.50 16:05:4100058808779TRLO0LSE
1382365.50 16:05:4100058808778TRLO0LSE
1601365.00 16:06:0900058808899TRLO0LSE
688364.50 16:13:0900058809750TRLO0LSE
910364.50 16:13:0900058809751TRLO0LSE
716364.50 16:13:0900058809753TRLO0LSE
91364.50 16:13:0900058809752TRLO0LSE
690364.50 16:13:0900058809754TRLO0LSE
20364.00 16:22:4800058810889TRLO0LSE
104364.00 16:22:5300058810892TRLO0LSE
1364.00 16:22:5800058810897TRLO0LSE
221364.00 16:23:1100058810933TRLO0LSE
612364.00 16:23:3600058810953TRLO0LSE
56364.00 16:23:4900058810967TRLO0LSE
152364.00 16:24:1600058810984TRLO0LSE
683364.00 16:24:1700058810986TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

