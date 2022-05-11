The solar supply chain problems that began last year with high prices and polysilicon shortages are persisting into 2022. But we are already seeing a stark difference from earlier predictions that prices would decline gradually each quarter this year. PV Infolink's Alan Tu probes the solar market situation and offers insights.From pv magazine 05/2022 PV InfoLink projects global PV module demand to reach 223 GW this year, with an optimistic forecast of 248 GW. Cumulative installed capacity is expected to reach 1 TW by year's end. China still dominates PV demand. The policy-driven 80 GW of module ...

