11-May-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST

11 May 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 10 May 2022 it purchased a total of 250,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 175,000 75,000 EUR1.048 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) GBP0.900 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.038 GBP0.889 GBP0.894621 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.045068

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 706,696,073 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 2753 1.046 XDUB 08:30:21 00058784538TRLO0 2298 1.046 XDUB 08:30:21 00058784539TRLO0 5773 1.044 XDUB 08:51:28 00058785824TRLO0 5057 1.042 XDUB 09:00:00 00058786182TRLO0 197 1.042 XDUB 09:02:05 00058786244TRLO0 6669 1.042 XDUB 09:02:05 00058786245TRLO0 2906 1.042 XDUB 09:02:05 00058786246TRLO0 5295 1.048 XDUB 09:57:06 00058788723TRLO0 4333 1.048 XDUB 09:58:14 00058788768TRLO0 274 1.048 XDUB 09:58:25 00058788772TRLO0 6133 1.046 XDUB 10:00:48 00058788882TRLO0 5622 1.046 XDUB 10:00:49 00058788884TRLO0 8254 1.046 XDUB 10:00:49 00058788886TRLO0 11200 1.046 XDUB 10:22:22 00058789673TRLO0 4971 1.046 XDUB 10:57:40 00058791204TRLO0 1839 1.042 XDUB 11:18:07 00058792034TRLO0 2000 1.042 XDUB 11:18:07 00058792035TRLO0 143 1.042 XDUB 11:18:07 00058792036TRLO0 325 1.042 XDUB 11:18:07 00058792037TRLO0 1292 1.042 XDUB 11:18:07 00058792038TRLO0 2343 1.046 XDUB 11:58:43 00058793245TRLO0 2000 1.046 XDUB 11:58:43 00058793246TRLO0 1536 1.046 XDUB 11:58:43 00058793247TRLO0 525 1.044 XDUB 12:19:13 00058793946TRLO0 778 1.044 XDUB 12:19:13 00058793947TRLO0 2000 1.044 XDUB 12:19:13 00058793948TRLO0 2280 1.044 XDUB 12:19:13 00058793949TRLO0 216 1.042 XDUB 12:46:42 00058795149TRLO0 2843 1.042 XDUB 12:46:42 00058795150TRLO0 733 1.042 XDUB 12:46:42 00058795151TRLO0 3620 1.048 XDUB 13:39:55 00058797004TRLO0 1017 1.048 XDUB 13:39:55 00058797005TRLO0 1165 1.048 XDUB 13:39:55 00058797006TRLO0 8612 1.048 XDUB 13:42:05 00058797122TRLO0 5411 1.046 XDUB 14:07:35 00058798384TRLO0 2334 1.046 XDUB 14:07:35 00058798385TRLO0 322 1.046 XDUB 14:22:35 00058799118TRLO0 2121 1.046 XDUB 14:22:35 00058799119TRLO0 3212 1.046 XDUB 14:22:35 00058799120TRLO0 121 1.046 XDUB 14:22:35 00058799121TRLO0 568 1.046 XDUB 14:36:09 00058800104TRLO0 2300 1.046 XDUB 14:36:09 00058800105TRLO0 2300 1.046 XDUB 14:36:09 00058800106TRLO0 721 1.046 XDUB 14:36:09 00058800107TRLO0 5443 1.042 XDUB 14:57:31 00058801835TRLO0 571 1.046 XDUB 15:31:52 00058805113TRLO0 273 1.046 XDUB 15:31:52 00058805114TRLO0 4407 1.046 XDUB 15:32:32 00058805137TRLO0 5401 1.048 XDUB 15:39:25 00058805691TRLO0 3898 1.048 XDUB 15:39:25 00058805692TRLO0 1045 1.048 XDUB 15:39:25 00058805693TRLO0 5912 1.046 XDUB 15:48:11 00058806848TRLO0 5414 1.044 XDUB 15:50:36 00058807039TRLO0 874 1.044 XDUB 16:02:02 00058808238TRLO0 2840 1.044 XDUB 16:02:02 00058808239TRLO0 2206 1.044 XDUB 16:02:02 00058808240TRLO0 3304 1.038 XDUB 16:06:13 00058808903TRLO0 3104 1.040 XDUB 16:18:32 00058810306TRLO0 3896 1.040 XDUB 16:20:32 00058810547TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 2371 89.40 XLON 08:32:03 00058784759TRLO0 704 89.40 XLON 08:32:03 00058784758TRLO0 3079 89.40 XLON 08:51:47 00058785845TRLO0 113 89.00 XLON 09:02:44 00058786264TRLO0 3226 88.90 XLON 09:02:44 00058786265TRLO0 704 89.70 XLON 09:32:02 00058787566TRLO0 3600 89.80 XLON 10:00:48 00058788883TRLO0 5000 89.80 XLON 10:00:49 00058788885TRLO0 3106 90.00 XLON 10:32:55 00058790102TRLO0 3283 90.00 XLON 10:32:55 00058790101TRLO0 1581 89.50 XLON 10:56:04 00058791093TRLO0 1313 89.50 XLON 10:57:40 00058791205TRLO0 932 89.40 XLON 10:59:22 00058791248TRLO0 2000 89.40 XLON 10:59:22 00058791247TRLO0 2000 89.40 XLON 12:17:37 00058793867TRLO0 655 89.00 XLON 12:35:37 00058794695TRLO0 1670 89.10 XLON 12:35:37 00058794696TRLO0 2864 89.50 XLON 13:42:55 00058797150TRLO0 35 89.60 XLON 13:42:55 00058797155TRLO0 80 89.60 XLON 13:42:55 00058797154TRLO0 92 89.60 XLON 13:42:55 00058797153TRLO0 467 89.60 XLON 13:42:55 00058797152TRLO0 1692 89.60 XLON 13:42:55 00058797151TRLO0 4822 89.60 XLON 14:07:30 00058798381TRLO0 1102 89.70 XLON 14:30:08 00058799535TRLO0 2711 89.70 XLON 14:30:08 00058799534TRLO0 2813 89.20 XLON 14:45:00 00058800693TRLO0 1975 89.30 XLON 14:45:00 00058800695TRLO0 889 89.30 XLON 14:45:00 00058800694TRLO0 2648 89.40 XLON 15:28:46 00058804834TRLO0 2000 89.40 XLON 15:28:46 00058804835TRLO0 2789 89.30 XLON 15:48:11 00058806849TRLO0 547 89.30 XLON 16:02:02 00058808237TRLO0 2497 89.30 XLON 16:02:02 00058808236TRLO0 864 89.30 XLON 16:02:02 00058808251TRLO0 953 89.30 XLON 16:03:43 00058808442TRLO0 2000 89.30 XLON 16:03:43 00058808441TRLO0 15 89.00 XLON 16:10:11 00058809372TRLO0 704 89.10 XLON 16:18:21 00058810293TRLO0 1057 89.10 XLON 16:18:32 00058810307TRLO0 885 89.10 XLON 16:18:33 00058810308TRLO0 1893 89.10 XLON 16:20:48 00058810575TRLO0 1269 89.10 XLON 16:20:48 00058810574TRLO0

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 160803 EQS News ID: 1348815 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

