Mittwoch, 11.05.2022
Kaufen? „Monstermeldung" am späten Dienstagabend! Machen Sie sich auf etwas gefasst...
WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Ticker-Symbol: C5H 
Frankfurt
11.05.22
08:05 Uhr
1,034 Euro
-0,008
-0,77 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0361,06609:05
11.05.2022 | 08:31
DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 11-May-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

11 May 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 10 May 2022 it purchased a total of 250,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           175,000     75,000 
                            EUR1.048 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP0.900 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.038     GBP0.889 
 
                                    GBP0.894621 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.045068

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 706,696,073 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
2753       1.046         XDUB      08:30:21      00058784538TRLO0 
2298       1.046         XDUB      08:30:21      00058784539TRLO0 
5773       1.044         XDUB      08:51:28      00058785824TRLO0 
5057       1.042         XDUB      09:00:00      00058786182TRLO0 
197       1.042         XDUB      09:02:05      00058786244TRLO0 
6669       1.042         XDUB      09:02:05      00058786245TRLO0 
2906       1.042         XDUB      09:02:05      00058786246TRLO0 
5295       1.048         XDUB      09:57:06      00058788723TRLO0 
4333       1.048         XDUB      09:58:14      00058788768TRLO0 
274       1.048         XDUB      09:58:25      00058788772TRLO0 
6133       1.046         XDUB      10:00:48      00058788882TRLO0 
5622       1.046         XDUB      10:00:49      00058788884TRLO0 
8254       1.046         XDUB      10:00:49      00058788886TRLO0 
11200      1.046         XDUB      10:22:22      00058789673TRLO0 
4971       1.046         XDUB      10:57:40      00058791204TRLO0 
1839       1.042         XDUB      11:18:07      00058792034TRLO0 
2000       1.042         XDUB      11:18:07      00058792035TRLO0 
143       1.042         XDUB      11:18:07      00058792036TRLO0 
325       1.042         XDUB      11:18:07      00058792037TRLO0 
1292       1.042         XDUB      11:18:07      00058792038TRLO0 
2343       1.046         XDUB      11:58:43      00058793245TRLO0 
2000       1.046         XDUB      11:58:43      00058793246TRLO0 
1536       1.046         XDUB      11:58:43      00058793247TRLO0 
525       1.044         XDUB      12:19:13      00058793946TRLO0 
778       1.044         XDUB      12:19:13      00058793947TRLO0 
2000       1.044         XDUB      12:19:13      00058793948TRLO0 
2280       1.044         XDUB      12:19:13      00058793949TRLO0 
216       1.042         XDUB      12:46:42      00058795149TRLO0 
2843       1.042         XDUB      12:46:42      00058795150TRLO0 
733       1.042         XDUB      12:46:42      00058795151TRLO0 
3620       1.048         XDUB      13:39:55      00058797004TRLO0 
1017       1.048         XDUB      13:39:55      00058797005TRLO0 
1165       1.048         XDUB      13:39:55      00058797006TRLO0 
8612       1.048         XDUB      13:42:05      00058797122TRLO0 
5411       1.046         XDUB      14:07:35      00058798384TRLO0 
2334       1.046         XDUB      14:07:35      00058798385TRLO0 
322       1.046         XDUB      14:22:35      00058799118TRLO0 
2121       1.046         XDUB      14:22:35      00058799119TRLO0 
3212       1.046         XDUB      14:22:35      00058799120TRLO0 
121       1.046         XDUB      14:22:35      00058799121TRLO0 
568       1.046         XDUB      14:36:09      00058800104TRLO0 
2300       1.046         XDUB      14:36:09      00058800105TRLO0 
2300       1.046         XDUB      14:36:09      00058800106TRLO0 
721       1.046         XDUB      14:36:09      00058800107TRLO0 
5443       1.042         XDUB      14:57:31      00058801835TRLO0 
571       1.046         XDUB      15:31:52      00058805113TRLO0 
273       1.046         XDUB      15:31:52      00058805114TRLO0 
4407       1.046         XDUB      15:32:32      00058805137TRLO0 
5401       1.048         XDUB      15:39:25      00058805691TRLO0 
3898       1.048         XDUB      15:39:25      00058805692TRLO0 
1045       1.048         XDUB      15:39:25      00058805693TRLO0 
5912       1.046         XDUB      15:48:11      00058806848TRLO0 
5414       1.044         XDUB      15:50:36      00058807039TRLO0 
874       1.044         XDUB      16:02:02      00058808238TRLO0 
2840       1.044         XDUB      16:02:02      00058808239TRLO0 
2206       1.044         XDUB      16:02:02      00058808240TRLO0 
3304       1.038         XDUB      16:06:13      00058808903TRLO0 
3104       1.040         XDUB      16:18:32      00058810306TRLO0 
3896       1.040         XDUB      16:20:32      00058810547TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
2371       89.40         XLON      08:32:03      00058784759TRLO0 
704       89.40         XLON      08:32:03      00058784758TRLO0 
3079       89.40         XLON      08:51:47      00058785845TRLO0 
113       89.00         XLON      09:02:44      00058786264TRLO0 
3226       88.90         XLON      09:02:44      00058786265TRLO0 
704       89.70         XLON      09:32:02      00058787566TRLO0 
3600       89.80         XLON      10:00:48      00058788883TRLO0 
5000       89.80         XLON      10:00:49      00058788885TRLO0 
3106       90.00         XLON      10:32:55      00058790102TRLO0 
3283       90.00         XLON      10:32:55      00058790101TRLO0 
1581       89.50         XLON      10:56:04      00058791093TRLO0 
1313       89.50         XLON      10:57:40      00058791205TRLO0 
932       89.40         XLON      10:59:22      00058791248TRLO0 
2000       89.40         XLON      10:59:22      00058791247TRLO0 
2000       89.40         XLON      12:17:37      00058793867TRLO0 
655       89.00         XLON      12:35:37      00058794695TRLO0 
1670       89.10         XLON      12:35:37      00058794696TRLO0 
2864       89.50         XLON      13:42:55      00058797150TRLO0 
35        89.60         XLON      13:42:55      00058797155TRLO0 
80        89.60         XLON      13:42:55      00058797154TRLO0 
92        89.60         XLON      13:42:55      00058797153TRLO0 
467       89.60         XLON      13:42:55      00058797152TRLO0 
1692       89.60         XLON      13:42:55      00058797151TRLO0 
4822       89.60         XLON      14:07:30      00058798381TRLO0 
1102       89.70         XLON      14:30:08      00058799535TRLO0 
2711       89.70         XLON      14:30:08      00058799534TRLO0 
2813       89.20         XLON      14:45:00      00058800693TRLO0 
1975       89.30         XLON      14:45:00      00058800695TRLO0 
889       89.30         XLON      14:45:00      00058800694TRLO0 
2648       89.40         XLON      15:28:46      00058804834TRLO0 
2000       89.40         XLON      15:28:46      00058804835TRLO0 
2789       89.30         XLON      15:48:11      00058806849TRLO0 
547       89.30         XLON      16:02:02      00058808237TRLO0 
2497       89.30         XLON      16:02:02      00058808236TRLO0 
864       89.30         XLON      16:02:02      00058808251TRLO0 
953       89.30         XLON      16:03:43      00058808442TRLO0 
2000       89.30         XLON      16:03:43      00058808441TRLO0 
15        89.00         XLON      16:10:11      00058809372TRLO0 
704       89.10         XLON      16:18:21      00058810293TRLO0 
1057       89.10         XLON      16:18:32      00058810307TRLO0 
885       89.10         XLON      16:18:33      00058810308TRLO0 
1893       89.10         XLON      16:20:48      00058810575TRLO0 
1269       89.10         XLON      16:20:48      00058810574TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  160803 
EQS News ID:  1348815 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1348815&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 11, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
