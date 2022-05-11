- (PLX AI) - Torm Q1 pretax profit USD 10.7 million.
|Torm Jumps 7% as Q1 Beats Consensus, Q2 Prices So Far Much Higher
|(PLX AI) - Torm jumped 7% in morning trading after first-quarter earnings delivered a solid beat compared to consensus and the company said second quarter coverage has been at much higher prices so...
|TORM plc First Quarter 2022
|Torm Q1 EBITDA USD 60.4 Million vs. Estimate USD 53 Million
|TORM PLC: TORM announces new Distribution Policy for stronger alignment between cash generation and shareholder distributions
|New timing for TORM plc conference call / webcast
