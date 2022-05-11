

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Food retailer Ahold Delhaize (ADRND.PK) on Wednesday reported profit before taxes of 682 million euros in the first quarter, lower than 690 million euros in the year-earlier quarter.



Net income for the quarter declined to 546 million euros or 0.54 euros per share from 550 million euros or 0.53 euros per share last year, on higher expenses.



Underlying income from continuing operations was 555 million euros or 0.55 euros per share compared with 566 million euros or 0.54 euros per share a year ago.



Underlying EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, for the quarter rose to 1.636 billion euros from 1.569 billion euros last year.



Group net sales for the quarter however increased to 19.8 billion euros, up 3.6% at constant exchange rates and 8.3% at actual exchange rates, driven by comparable sales growth, foreign currency translation benefits, acquisitions, and higher gasoline sales.



Looking forward, the company said, 'Higher than expected Q1 earnings coupled with a more resilient consumer climate in the U.S. as well as a more favorable U.S. dollar and benefits from favorable insurance results from rising interest rates are forecast to more than offset the challenging economic backdrop in Europe.'



Ahold Delhaize currently expects full-year underlying EPS to be comparable to 2021, compared to previous guidance of a low- to mid-single-digits decline.



Further, Group underlying operating margin for 2022 is expected to be at least 4%, in line with the company's historical profile.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AHOLD DELHAIZE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de