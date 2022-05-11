Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Observationsstatusen för MOMENT GROUP AB tas bort / The observation status for MOMENT GROUP AB is removed (68/22)

Den 24 mars 2020 gavs aktierna i MOMENT GROUP AB ("Bolaget") observationsstatus med hänvisning till en väsentlig osäkerhet kring Bolagets finansiella situation. Den 4 september 2020 uppdaterades observationsstatusen med hänvisning till att sammansättningen av Bolagets styrelse avvek från vad som föreskrivs i Svensk kod för bolagsstyrning. Den 5 maj 2022 offentliggjorde Bolaget dess delårsrapporten för det första kvartalet 2022 med information om Bolagets finansiella situation. Igår, den 10 maj 2022, offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med information om att dess årsstämma beslutat om en ny sammansättning av Bolagets styrelse. Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att observationsstatusen för aktierna i MOMENT GROUP AB (MOMENT, ISIN-kod SE0000680902, orderboks-ID 32720) ska tas bort. On March 24, 2020, the shares in MOMENT GROUP AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a material adverse uncertainty in respect of the Company's financial position. On September 4, 2020, the observation status was updated since the composition of the Company's board of directors deviated from what is prescribed in the Swedish Code of Corporate Governance. On May 5, 2022, the Company published its interim report for the first quarter of 2022 with information on the Company's financial situation. Yesterday, May 10, the Company disclosed a press release with information that an annual general of its shareholders had resolved on a new composition of the Company's board of directors. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status of the shares in MOMENT GROUP AB (MOMENT, ISIN code SE0000680902, order book ID 32720) shall be removed. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement & Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB