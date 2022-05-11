DJ Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc (RSGL LN) Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 11-May-2022 / 09:05 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 10-May-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 286.2032
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1106642
CODE: RSGL LN
ISIN: FR0011119171
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: FR0011119171 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RSGL LN Sequence No.: 160822 EQS News ID: 1349035 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1349035&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 11, 2022 03:05 ET (07:05 GMT)