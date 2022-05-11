DJ AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE ENERGY: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE ENERGY (ANRJ) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE ENERGY: Net Asset Value(s) 11-May-2022 / 09:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EUROPE ENERGY

DEALING DATE: 10/05/2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 297.8766

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 135407

CODE: ANRJ

ISIN: FR0010930644 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ANRJ Sequence No.: 160893 EQS News ID: 1349189 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

