DJ Lyxor US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (U10G LN) Lyxor US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 11-May-2022 / 09:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 10-May-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 126.8075

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1711494

CODE: U10G LN

ISIN: LU1407890620

ISIN: LU1407890620 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U10G LN

