DJ Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (USHY LN) Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 11-May-2022 / 09:44 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 10-May-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 91.9947

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 967077

CODE: USHY LN

ISIN: LU1435356149

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1435356149 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USHY LN Sequence No.: 160969 EQS News ID: 1349351 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1349351&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 11, 2022 03:44 ET (07:44 GMT)