- (PLX AI) - Torm jumped 7% in morning trading after first-quarter earnings delivered a solid beat compared to consensus and the company said second quarter coverage has been at much higher prices so far.
- • As of 08 May 2022, the coverage for Q2 was 65% at USD/day 28,348
- • For the individual vessel classes, the coverage was 65% at USD/day 32,123 for LR2, 58% at USD/day 29,915 for LR1, 66% at USD/day 27,424 for MR and 48% at USD/day 12,490 for Handysize
- • Recent trading has been made at significantly higher levels, the company said
- • This bodes well for the second quarter, while asset values are also increasing, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said
- • Another positive factor is the new dividend policy for quarterly payments, Kepler said
- • Kepler reiterates a buy recommendation on Torm, with price target DKK 83
