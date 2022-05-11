The IP65-rated battery reportedly has a depth of discharge of 95% and is able to operate for over 6,000 cycles. It measures 578 mm x 165 mm x 395 mm and weighs 45 kg.Lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery provider Pylontech, a unit of Chinese telecom operator ZTE, has unveiled a new residential battery with an energy density of 126 kWh at the Smarter E event in Munich, Germany. The Pelio battery has a storage capacity of 5.12 kWh and is stackable in a 20-device configuration to reach a capacity of 102.4 kWh. According to the manufacturer, the storage system has a depth of discharge of 95% and is ...

