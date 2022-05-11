NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment in Swedish Match due to offer (151/22)

The following information is based on the press release from Swedish Match AB (Swedish Match) published on May 11, 2022 and may be subject to change. Philip Morris International Inc., through Philip Morris Holland Holdings B.V., have announced a voluntary cash offer to acquire all outstanding shares in Swedish Match so that every one (1) Swedish Match share held will entitle their holder to a cash payment of SEK 106 per share. If Swedish Match, as a result of the offer, requests for a de-listing of the underlying share or if the trading in the same is considered to be insufficient to support related derivatives trading, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will (1) set a new expiration day for options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Swedish Match (SWMA) and (2) settle the contracts at Fair Value according to the information provided in the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1067939