Mittwoch, 11.05.2022
InnoCan Pharma Hammer: Neues, noch unbekanntes Patent veröffentlicht!
WKN: A0B6WB ISIN: LT0000111650 Ticker-Symbol: XIC 
Stuttgart
11.05.22
08:11 Uhr
0,280 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
11.05.2022 | 11:05
Klaipedos Nafta: New Board member of AB Klaipedos nafta elected

We hereby inform that on 27th April, 2022, the Supervisory Council of AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter - the Company), based on the results of selection procedure, submitted by the Company's shareholder the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania, adopted a decision to elect Karolis Švaikauskas as Board member of the Company until the term of office of the acting Board of AB Klaipedos nafta. The decision determines, that the elected member of the Board shall take the office on the day following the receipt of a positive response from the competent authorities, regarding Karolis Švaikauskas eligibility as a candidate.

Positive response from the competent authorities was received on 11th May, 2022, based on that Karolis Švaikauskas will take his position as a Board member from 12th May, 2022.

The newly elected Board member of the Company, Karolis Švaikauskas also acts as the Head of the Energy Competitiveness Group of the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania and is the Board member of Amber Grid.

During the period of 10th April, 2020 until 27th April, 2022 Karolis Švaikauskas acted as a member of Supervisory Council of the Company. The elected member of the Board, in accordance with the requirements of legal acts, by submitting his candidacy for the current vacant position of a member of the Board, withdrew from the decision, regarding the election of a member of the Board.

Head of Communication Orinta Barkauskaite,
o.barkauskaite@kn.lt, +370 611 27985


