

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index increased in March after easing in the previous month, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed on Wednesday.



The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, rose to 101.0 in March from 100.1 in February.



The coincident index that measures the current economic situation, increased slightly to 97.0 in March from 96.8 a month ago. This was the highest since September 2019.



The lagging index rose to 95.7 in March from 95.1 in the previous month. This was the highest since April 2020.







