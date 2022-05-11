Hypefactors A/S: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2022

Copenhagen, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Announcement no. 6-2022





The Annual General Meeting 2022 of Hypefactors A/S is hereby convened, for May 25, 2022, at 16:00. The general meeting will be held at the company's address: Kronprinsessegade 8B, 1306 Copenhagen K.



In accordance with Article 4.8 of the Articles of Association, the agenda is as follows:

Election of chairman of the meeting The Board of Directors' report on the company's activities in the past financial year Presentation of annual report with audit certificate for approval Decision on the distribution of the result Election of the Board of Directors Modifications to Articles of Association, §3.1. and §3.2. Election of auditor Any other business



Elaboration of the agenda:

Ad. 1. Martin Michael Hansen is proposed as chairman of the meeting



Ad. 2. The Board of Directors recommends that the report on the company's activities in the past financial year is approved



Ad. 3. The Board of Directors recommends that the annual report for 2021 with audit certificate is approved.



Ad. 4. The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting that the result for 2021 is distributed as stated in the annual report.



Ad. 5. In accordance with the articles of association, the board members elected by the Annual General Meeting are elected for one year at a time. The Board of Directors proposes that Pierre-André Montjovet

Ad. 6. The Board of Directors recommends a modification of the Articles of Association §3.1. and §3.2. from this:

§3.1. Indtil den 31. december 2022 er bestyrelsen bemyndiget til ad en eller flere gange at forhøje selskabskapitalen med fortegningsret for de eksisterende aktionærer ved at udstede aktier for op til nominelt kr. 1.000.000. Kapitalforhøjelsen skal foretages ved kontant indbetaling, apportindskud eller gældskonvertering. Tegningskursen fastsættes af bestyrelsen og kan være lavere end markedskursen

§3.2. Indtil den 31. december 2022 er bestyrelsen bemyndiget til ad en eller flere gange at forhøje selskabskapitalen uden fortegningsret for de eksisterende aktionærer ved at udstede aktier for op til nominelt kr. 1.000.000. Kapitalforhøjelsen skal foretages ved kontant indbetaling, apportindskud eller gældskonvertering. Tegningskursen fastsættes af bestyrelsen og kan være lavere end markedskursen.

to this:

§3.1. Indtil den 31. december 2024 er bestyrelsen bemyndiget til ad en eller flere gange at forhøje selskabskapitalen med fortegningsret for de eksisterende aktionærer ved at udstede aktier for op til nominelt kr. 1.000.000. Kapitalforhøjelsen skal foretages ved kontant indbetaling, apportindskud eller gældskonvertering. Tegningskursen fastsættes af bestyrelsen og kan være lavere end markedskursen

§3.2. Indtil den 31. december 2024 er bestyrelsen bemyndiget til ad en eller flere gange at forhøje selskabskapitalen uden fortegningsret for de eksisterende aktionærer ved at udstede aktier for op til nominelt kr. 1.000.000. Kapitalforhøjelsen skal foretages ved kontant indbetaling, apportindskud eller gældskonvertering. Tegningskursen fastsættes af bestyrelsen og kan være lavere end markedskursen.

Ad. 7. The Board of Directors proposes re-election of PwC as the company's auditor.



Ad. 8. Any other business





In order to attend the general meeting and cast your vote, the following procedures must be followed:



Registration date

A shareholder's right to attend a general meeting and to cast a vote is determined in relation to the shares held by the shareholder on the date of registration. The registration date is Wednesday May 18, 2022. One shareholder's shareholding and voting rights are calculated on the registration date on the basis of listing of the shareholder's ownership in the register of shareholders, as well as any announcements of ownership that the company has received for entry in the register of owners.



Access

In order to be able to attend the company's general meeting, the shareholders must no later than Friday May 20, 2022 at 23.59 have requested participation from Hypefactors A/S. Registration is done by sending an email to investor@hypefactors.com with the shareholder name.

Ballot papers

Ballot papers are handed out at the general meeting.

Power of attorney

A shareholder has the option of submitting a power of attorney if he or she is prevented from participating. Proxies can be sent via email to investor@hypefactors.com. Signed proxies must be received by Monday May 23, 2022.



Letter votes

Postal votes can be cast in writing using a postal vote form, which can be requested at contact investor@hypefactors.com. The completed and signed form must be sent to Hypefactors at investor@hypefactors.com. Postal votes must be received no later than Monday May 23, 2022. A postal vote received by the company may not be revoked.



About Hypefactors A/S

Hypefactors is an integrated AI powered Earned Media tech platform to support better media intelligence and reputation management. Hypefactors combine data, analytics, technology and tools to provide a unified and easy-to-use experience. With all the tools to automate and ease the work, and all the facts to document the results. In addition to media monitoring across the different media channels, the platform provides access to a number of facts, incl. automated documentation of the monetary value and quality assessment of each third-party media mention. The platform also contains other time-saving tools such as automatically generated media reports and a mobile app giving access to real-time media mentions. The company is listed at Nasdaq Growth Market in Copenhagen, Denmark.





For more information, please contact:

Casper Janns, CEO: Tlf.: +45 20167481, e-mail: cj@hypefactors.com

Pierre André Montjovet, Chairman of the Board: Tlf: +41 (0)78 922 33 0,

e-mail: p.montjovet@heritage.ch

Hypefactors A/S

Kronprinsessegade 8B

1306 Copenhagen K

Denmark

www.hypefactors.com





Certified Adviser

Oaklins Denmark

Østergade 26B 1100 København K

Oaklins Denmark
Østergade 26B 1100 København K
Kim Harpøth Jespersen, Partner, M +4552150243, email: k.jespersen@dk.oaklins.com www.oaklins.com