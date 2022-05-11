Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Dividend Announcement

ATLANTISJAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED

("AJGF" or the "Company")

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69





Dividend Announcement

11 May 2022



The Company announces that the Directors of Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited have declared that an interim dividend will be payable in respect of the financial quarter ended 30 April 2022 as follows:

Ex Dividend date: 26/05/2022 Record date: 27/05/2022 Payment date: 30/06/2022 Dividend per share: 2.88 pence (Sterling)



