Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Swedish Match AB ges observationsstatus / Swedish Match AB receives observation status (69/22)

Idag, den 11 maj 2022, offentliggjorde Philip Morris Holland Holdings B.V. ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande till aktieägarna i Swedish Match AB. Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan ett bolag ges observationsstatus om bolaget är föremål för ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande. Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i?Swedish Match?AB(SWMA, ISIN-kod SE0015812219, orderboks-ID 361)?ska ges observationsstatus. Today, May 11, 2022, Philip Morris Holland Holdings B.V. disclosed a public takeover offer to the shareholders in Swedish Match AB. The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that a listed company may be given observation status if the company is subject to a public takeover offer. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in?Swedish Match?AB(SWMA, ISIN code SE0015812219, order book ID 361)?shall be given observation status. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Bolagsövervakningen på telefon 08-405 70 50. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB