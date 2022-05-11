Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.05.2022
InnoCan Pharma Hammer: Neues, noch unbekanntes Patent veröffentlicht!
GlobeNewswire
11.05.2022 | 11:29
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Swedish Match AB ges observationsstatus / Swedish Match AB receives observation status (69/22)

Idag, den 11 maj 2022, offentliggjorde Philip Morris Holland Holdings B.V. ett
offentligt uppköpserbjudande till aktieägarna i Swedish Match AB. 

Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan ett bolag ges observationsstatus om
bolaget är föremål för ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande. 

Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna
i?Swedish Match?AB(SWMA, ISIN-kod SE0015812219, orderboks-ID 361)?ska ges
observationsstatus. 

Today, May 11, 2022, Philip Morris Holland Holdings B.V. disclosed a public
takeover offer to the shareholders in Swedish Match AB. 

The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that a listed company may be given
observation status if the company is subject to a public takeover offer. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares
in?Swedish Match?AB(SWMA, ISIN code SE0015812219, order book ID 361)?shall be
given observation status. 

För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta
Bolagsövervakningen på telefon 08-405 70 50. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
