Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: United International Enterprises Ltd - change of name to UIE Plc and change of ISIN

The changes below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 16 May 2022. Last day of trading shares in ISIN BSP951331318 will be 12 May 2022. ISIN BSP951331318 ------------------------------------------------------------- New ISIN MT0002400100 ------------------------------------------------------------- Name: United International Enterprises Ltd ------------------------------------------------------------- New name: UIE Plc ------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged face value: USD 10 ------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged short name: UIE ------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 3441 ------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66