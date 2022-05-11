Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 11.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma Hammer: Neues, noch unbekanntes Patent veröffentlicht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 3694 ISIN: MY0PETRONAS0 Ticker-Symbol: - 
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
PETROLIAM NASIONAL BERHAD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PETROLIAM NASIONAL BERHAD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
11.05.2022 | 12:04
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Venture Global LNG: VENTURE GLOBAL AND PETRONAS ANNOUNCE SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT

ARLINGTON, Va., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Venture Global LNG and PETRONAS LNG Ltd. ("PLL"), a subsidiary of the Malaysian state-owned oil and gas company, PETRONAS, announced the execution of a new 20-year Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA) for the purchase of 1 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Venture Global's Plaquemines LNG facility. With this agreement, Venture Global has now announced 20-year sales for 16 MTPA of the 20 MPTA nameplate capacity at Plaquemines LNG.

"Venture Global is proud to begin a new, long-term supply partnership with PETRONAS, a world renowned and experienced leader in global LNG engineering and operations," said Venture Global CEO Mike Sabel. "This contract represents a significant expansion of our existing customer base in Asia and we particularly look forward to PETRONAS bringing our competitive, lower carbon energy into Southeast Asia, a region with rapidly growing gas demand."

PETRONAS Vice President of LNG Marketing & Trading, Shamsairi Ibrahim said, "PETRONAS looks forward to the long-term LNG partnership with Venture Global which will support the growth and accessibility of natural gas. With the growing demand for energy security, the addition of the new volume certainly enhances PETRONAS' global supply portfolio and demonstrates our support of the energy transition towards a lower carbon future."

About Venture Global LNG
Venture Global is a long-term, low-cost provider of U.S. LNG sourced from resource rich North American natural gas basins. Venture Global's first facility, Calcasieu Pass, commenced producing LNG in January 2022. The company is also constructing or developing an additional 60 MTPA of production capacity in Louisiana to provide clean, affordable energy to the world. The company is developing Carbon Capture and Sequestration (CCS) projects at each of its LNG facilities.

PETRONAS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.