4basebio Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

11 May 2022

4basebio plc

(the "Company")



Director's Dealing

4basebio PLC (AIM: 4BB), the specialist life sciences group focused on exploiting intellectual property in the field of cell and gene therapies and DNA vaccines, announces that, on 09 May 2022, Heikki Lanckriet, chief executive officer, acquired 500 ordinary shares at a price of 500 pence per share.

As a result of the acquisition of ordinary shares, Heikki Lanckriet's beneficial holding, including shares held by persons closely associated with him, comprises 1,249,453 ordinary shares representing 10.14 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

For further enquiries, please contact:

4basebio plc +44 (0)12 2396 7943 Heikki Lanckriet, CEO Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser) +44 (0)20 7213 0880 Jo Turner / Sandy Jamieson finnCap Ltd (Broker) +44 (0)20 7220 0500 Geoff Nash/Richard Chambers/Charlotte Sutcliffe

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a. NameHeikki Lanckriet

2. Reason for notification

a. Position/Status Chief Executive Officer

b. Initial notification/ Amendment Initial

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a. Name 4basebio plc

b. LEI 213800E2DX9EAIUNCB30

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a. Description of the financial instrument, type Ordinary Shares of instrument



Identification Code ISIN: GB00BMCLYF79



b. Nature of the transaction Acquisition of ordinary shares



c. Price(s) and volume(s) Volume(s) Price (p)



500 500p

d. Aggregated information



- Aggregated Volume 500

- Price500 pence per share



e. Date of the transaction09/05/2022



f. Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM