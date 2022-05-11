Caverion Corporation Investor news 11 May 2022 at 2.00 p.m. EEST

HELSINKI, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion has closed an agreement to acquire WT-Service Oy ("WT-Service") in Finland. The company provides industrial maintenance, installation and project services in the Vaasa region, Finland. The acquisition strengthens Caverion's regional footprint with new experts and a solid customer base.

WT-Service is specialised in the maintenance of technically demanding production sites and its customers include several well-known large industrial companies. The company has 17 employees and its revenue was EUR 1.7 million in 2021. The purchase price is not disclosed.

"The acquisition strengthens Caverion's installation and maintenance services in Vaasa region where industrial activity is high. With the new specialists joining us, we will be able to serve our customers even better going forward. We warmly welcome our new colleagues to the team" says Elina Engman, Executive Vice President, Caverion Industry.

For more information, please contact:

Elina Engman, Executive Vice President, Caverion Industry, tel. +358 50 351 4673, elina.engman@caverion.com

Milena Hæggström, Head of Investor Relations and External Communications, Caverion Corporation, tel. +358 40 5581 328, milena.haeggstrom@caverion.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/caverion/r/caverion-acquires-the-finnish-industrial-service-specialist-wt-service-oy,c3565016

The following files are available for download: