NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 10 May 2022 were: 626.70p Capital only 632.29p Including current year income Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share buyback of 25,000 ordinary shares on 10th May 2022, the Company has 103,130,864 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 79,000 shares held in Treasury. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.