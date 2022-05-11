Australian Goldfields Limited: Australian Goldfields Announces Proposed Name Change

VANCOUVER, BC, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Australian Goldfields Limited (the "Company") (CSE: AUGF) (OTC: GRXXF) (Frankfurt: G0A) announces that it intends to change its name to Oz Lithium Corporation to better reflect the direction of its business. Further details on the name change, including the effective date, new ticker symbol, ISIN and CUSIP will be announced in due course.

The Company holds three separate tenements that hold promise for lithium exploration. All are located in the Pilbara Region of Western Australia. Recent developments in the areas have demonstrated lithium potential.

Pilbara Area Lithium Activity

In 2017, Mineral Resources (ASX: MIN) Wodgina Lithium Mine began production of one of the world's largest, hard rock lithium operations.

Pilbara Minerals (ASX: PLS) Pilgangoora lithium operation, and Global Lithium Resources Marble Bar Lithium Deposit, are also located in the Pilbara mining region.

December 2021 , Chilean lithium producer SQM (Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile

NYSE: SQM) announced a joint venture with Kalamazoo Resources (ASX: KZR) on KZR's Dom's Hill Lithium Project.

, Chilean lithium producer SQM (Sociedad Quimica y Minera de NYSE: SQM) announced a joint venture with Kalamazoo Resources (ASX: KZR) on KZR's Dom's Hill Lithium Project. The AUGF Cuprite West and Cuprite East Projects are strategically located on either side of the KZR Dom's Hill Property.

Company Pilbara Land Package Prospective for Lithium

The Nortia Project comprised of 19 blocks totaling 5,510 hectares is located 30 kilometers east of the historic mining town of Nullagine. On a reconnaissance visit in February, five pegmatite float samples were obtained from the south-west portion of the claim group. All five ran anomalous values of lithium ranging from 8.3 ppm Li to 74.1 ppm Li. Results indicate there may be insitu pegmatites which potentially host higher Li values. The source for the float could be a pegmatite body with higher lithium grade facies.

The Cuprite East (6,936 hectares) and Cuprite West (2,980 hectares) Projects surround the Kalamazoo / SQM joint venture noted above. A recent 1,246 soil sample program was completed with results expected in the near future. A LANDSAT program was commissioned with Perry Remote Sensing, LLC, of Denver Colorado. The sensor work is ongoing with a full report expected in May. Results will be utilized to guide the field crew for onsite exploration.

The Technical and scientific information contained in this news release was reviewed by Mr. William Feyerabend, a Consulting Geologist and Qualified Person under NI 43-101. Mr. Feyerabend participated in the production of this news release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Adrian Hobkirk President and CEO

T: 954-684-8040

E: info@australiangoldfields.com

W: www.australiangoldfields.com

