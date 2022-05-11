socialnature.com is a leading community website with over 800,000 members and is dedicated to discovering innovative natural and sustainable products. It is now trusted by over 500+ CPG brands

Berlin, Germany--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2022) - Ayujoy Herbals Ltd (OTC Pink: AJOY), an herbal supplement company, announced today that Social Nature, a community website dedicated to helping people make healthier, natural choices has accepted Immunojoy on its digital launch pad. Working with over 500 consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands, Social Nature has over 800,000 members actively looking for natural, healthier and greener choices in an extremely crowded CPG landscape.





Immunojoy



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8073/123468_imunojoy%20-1.jpg

To learn more about Social Nature, please visit https://www.socialnature.com.

To learn more about Social Nature's community please visit: https://www.socialnature.com/marketing/social-nature-community/

"We are extremely excited about Social Nature accepting Immunojoy as part of its digital launch pad. With over 800,000 members looking for natural, healthier products, the listing strengthens the foundations of Ayujoy and gives us a bright outlook for the future. We believe that this is an important step to making Ayujoy a strong, viable and sustainable brand," said Suyogi Gessner, CEO of Ayujoy Herbals Ltd.

The listing link on Social Nature for Immunojoy is: https://www.socialnature.com/l-natural-immunity-supplement

About Immunojoy:

Immunojoy is composed of a variety of unique and powerful herbs and is a 100% natural, sugar free and gluten free product with no additives. It is designed to enhance and strengthen the natural human immune system.

About Ayujoy:

Ayujoy is a herbal supplements company which believes in harnessing the power of nature to keep people healthy. Ayujoy was born out of a love for nature and humanity and truly believes that plants and herbs hold the key to healing. The company aims to make people's lives happier and healthier by emphasizing on the fact that prevention is always better than cure.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate", "project", "intend", "forecast", "anticipate", "plan", "planning", "expect", "believe", "will likely", "should", "could", "would", "may" or words or expressions of similar meaning. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those included within the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow its business. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's limited operating history, the limited financial resources, domestic or global economic conditions -- activities of competitors and the presence of new or additional competition and conditions of equity markets.

Investor Relations

Preya Narain

347-837-0626

info@preya.co

Official Company Twitter: www.twitter.com/ayujoyherbals

Website: www.ayujoy.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/123468