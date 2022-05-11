Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2022) - CENTR Brands Corp. (CSE: CNTR) (FSE: 303) (OTCQB: CNTRF) (the "Company") announced today that CENTR Sugar Free, its sparkling, 10-calorie CBD beverage, was named Best CBD/Hemp Drink together with CENTR Instant at the 2022 InnoBev Awards.

"Winning InnoBev's Best CBD/Hemp Drink for CENTR Sugar Free and CENTR Instant is another testament to our growing success," said Company President Arjan Chima. "CENTR's CBD beverages continue to demonstrate clear market leadership. We are proud and appreciative of winning this important global award, and thank both our national distributor partner and the ever-growing family of retailers that make CENTR, CENTR Sugar Free and CENTR Instant the top-selling CBD beverage in the United States."

Organized by beverage experts Zenith Global, the sixth annual InnoBev Awards attracted over 185 entries from soft drinks worldwide. The InnoBev Awards celebrate industry excellence and innovation across all sectors of the global soft drinks industry and awards are given in 14 categories, covering innovation, marketing, technology, and packaging. Other 2022 winners included PepsiCo and Nestle USA.

About CENTR Brands Corp. CENTR Brands Corp. is one of North America's leading functional beverage companies, and maker of the #1 selling CBD beverage brand in the United States, according to Brightfield Research. CENTR develops and markets non-alcoholic, functional ingestibles for the global market. The Company produces CENTR, CENTR Sugar Free, and CENTR Instant, the latter two winners of Best CBD/Hemp Drink at the InnoBev Awards 2022. CENTR Instant is a family of on-the-go, adaptogen-based CBD powders. Visit www.findyourcentr.com and follow on Instagram at @findyourcentr. Consumers that do not yet have a local CENTR Brands retailer can visit CENTR's online store at: www.findyourcentr.com/shop.

