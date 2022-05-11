- (PLX AI) - Garo Q1 revenue SEK 381.6 million vs. estimate SEK 358 million.
- • Q1 EBIT margin 17.5%
- • Q1 net income SEK 53.7 million
|14:10
|Garo Q1 EBIT SEK 66.8 Million vs. Estimate SEK 55 Million
(PLX AI) - Garo Q1 revenue SEK 381.6 million vs. estimate SEK 358 million.• Q1 EBIT margin 17.5%• Q1 net income SEK 53.7 million
