- (PLX AI) - Bong Q1 revenue SEK 520 million.
- • Q1 EBIT SEK 6 million
- • Q1 net income SEK -5 million
- • Q1 EPS SEK -0.02
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|15:16
|Bong Q1 Adjusted EBIT SEK 22 Million
|(PLX AI) - Bong Q1 revenue SEK 520 million.• Q1 EBIT SEK 6 million• Q1 net income SEK -5 million• Q1 EPS SEK -0.02
► Artikel lesen
|15:06
|BONG AB: Interim Report Q1, January-March 2022
|20.04.
|BONG AB: Bong Annual Report 2021
|08.04.
|BONG AB GIVES NOTICE TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
|10.02.
|BONG AB: Year-end Report Q4, January-December 2021
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|BONG AB
|0,076
|-2,57 %