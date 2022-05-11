SQream Announces New Chief Operating Officer

Industry leader Naama Saar will provide strategic leadership as the company expands to meet demand for Peta scale data analytics

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SQream Technologies , the leading Peta-scale data analytics platform announced today the appointment of Naama Saar as Chief Operating Officer, responsible for executing the company's strategy and vision to become the market leader for solutions that accelerate Peta size data analytics. Naama will lead the product, R&D and delivery teams worldwide to provide a superior customer experience for their partners and customers.

Naama brings decades of hands-on experience leading teams of thousands of people worldwide driving exponential growth for leading IT and SaaS products, service operations, and solutions.

Previously an executive director at YNV group, Naama led the expansion of the service portfolio and revenue. As CEO of Wize Solutions, Naama headed up R&D and customer-facing to take the product from concept to a commercial solution. At Tek Experts, she served as CEO growing the company from 30 to over 5,000 engineers providing technical support for more than 50 products including cloud, CRM, ERP, and security. She established and managed 8 global operational sites, including Costa Rica, Colorado (USA), Bulgaria, Nigeria, Rwanda, Malta, Vietnam, and China.

"Naama is joining the company at a critical turning point as SQream expands worldwide to empower companies to quickly analyze vast amounts of information for competitive advantage," said Ami Gal, CEO of SQream. "Her creativity, energy, customer-centric approach, and proven experience managing multi-million-dollar budgets will fuel our next stage of growth."

"SQream has innovative unique technology that enables enterprises to have full-picture visibility to improve customer experience, operational efficiency, and obtain previously unobtainable business insights," said Naama Saar, COO of SQream. "I look forward to delivering unmatched customer experiences and driving growth at scale as the industry evolves."

About SQream

SQream provides an analytics platform that minimizes Total Time to Insights (TTTI) for time-sensitive data at any scale, on-cloud, on-prem and on-edge. Designed for the new category of Peta-scale data, the GPU-powered platform enables enterprises to rapidly ingest and analyze their growing data - providing full-picture visibility for improved customer experience, operational efficiency, increased revenue, and previously unobtainable business insights. SQream is trusted by a growing number of leading global large-scale enterprises. For more information, visit www. SQream.com .

