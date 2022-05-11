Luma Financial Technologies Confirms Funding from TD Bank Group and CIBC to Streamline Access to Structured Product Marketplace

Entrance into Canadian Market Is Latest Expansion Move for Global Fintech Revolutionizing Alternative Investment Universe

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2022 / Luma Financial Technologies ("Luma"), an independent and objective, multi-issuer structured products and annuities platform, today announced its funding deals with the wholesale banking division of The Toronto-Dominion Bank and CIBC.

The funding and relationships from these two Canadian banks will enable Luma to further extend the fintech's reach to dozens of countries on five different continents, further establishing itself as one of the most trusted platforms for financial professionals to manage and transact structured products and annuities in the industry.

"We're delighted that two of the most prominent banks in Canada have recognized the value our platform is bringing to the entire alternative investments industry," said Tim Bonacci, President and CEO, Luma Financial Technologies. "Luma has rich and deep experience in working with the largest multinational banks in the world to provide financial professionals with the necessary tools to confidently transact in the alternative space. We look forward to working with TD and CIBC in the United States, Latin America, as well as our new expansion throughout Canada."

For over a decade, Luma has been utilized by financial advisors to better facilitate their alternative product offerings from the initial design stage through ongoing lifecycle support. Through its open architecture, the Luma platform provides efficient access to a wide array of alternative solutions tailored to address specific client goals and risk profiles.

"What attracted us to Luma is their fully customizable and multi-product technology platform with its end-to-end workflow capabilities, as well as the user-friendly experience they provide to issuers and end-users," said Vanessa Simonetti, Managing Director at TD Securities. "We are excited to participate in the expansion of the structured notes and annuities business with a view to enhancing both the firm's and our clients' engagement and experience."

"With its best-in-class functionalities, Luma's platform is key for the growing alternative investment marketplace," said Elliot Scherer, Managing Director and Global Head, Wealth Solutions at CIBC. "We are excited to be working with Luma to help clients achieve their ambitions."

Built with a buy-side focus, Luma's award-winning platform is designed to help solve client challenges by streamlining the process of investing in structured products and annuities. The platform's objectivity and transparency help product managers and advisors compare, select, customize, price and track a broad range of alternative investments for their clients.

For more information on Luma Financial Technologies, or to sign up for a demo of the platform, please visit Luma's website.

About Luma Financial Technologies

Luma Financial Technologies is the creator of Luma, a fully customizable, independent, buy-side technology platform that helps financial teams more efficiently learn, create, order, and manage market-linked investments such as structured products, structured annuities and more.

Launched in 2011, Luma is one of the largest and longest-tenured structured product platforms in the U.S. market and is used by broker/dealer firms, RIA offices and private banks to automate and optimize the full process cycle for offering and transacting in market-linked investments. This includes education and certification; creation and pricing of custom structures; order entry; and post-trade actions. Luma is multi-issuer, multi-wholesaler and multi-product, thus providing teams with an extensive breadth of market-linked investments to best meet clients' specific portfolio needs.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, Luma also has offices in New York, NY, Zurich, Switzerland, and Miami, FL. For more information, please visit Luma's website, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

