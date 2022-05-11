DataRobot Positioned as a Leader in the 2022 SPARK Matrix for the Data Science and Machine Learning Platform Market by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named DataRobot as a 2022 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the Data Science and Machine Learning (DSML) platform market.

MIDDLETON, Mass., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions conducted an in-depth analysis of the major Data Science and Machine Learning platform vendors by evaluating their product portfolio, market presence, and customer-value proposition. The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

The technological trends that are driving the DSML platform market include demand for intuitive user experience dashboards that support deep interoperability with analytics tools. Users are also demanding predictive and prescriptive models in both basic and advanced DSML platforms and are especially demanding these platforms for professional users like data scientists, analysts, machine learning leaders, and other professionals with technical and business knowledge. The platform must utilize analytical insights from a large variety of data and track models built. DSML platforms help organizations achieve digitalization and automation to gain real-time insights and reduce complexities that occur due to big data. The platforms also include a variety of analytics and machine learning tools that empower data experts to reveal insights from the data. Thus, these platforms help organizations to streamline business processes and enhance customer experience.

Sofia Ali, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, states, "DataRobot offers a comprehensive set of capabilities to provide a seamless experience from data to value, which includes Data Engineering, Machine Learning, MLOps, Decision Intelligence, and Trusted AI through the DataRobot AI Cloud platform." Sofia adds, "DataRobot's DSML solution leverages a code-first platform for data science experts, including composable ML, enhanced cloud-hosted notebooks, and code-centric data pipelines. The company has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact and has been positioned amongst technology leaders in the 2022 SPARK Matrix for the Data Science and Machine Learning (DSML) platform market."

"DataRobot AI Cloud is designed to keep our customers ahead of the trends driving the DSML platform market, offering powerful data-driven insights and predictions in a unified environment across the AI lifecycle," said Nenshad Bardoliwalla, Chief Product Officer, DataRobot. "We are committed to continuing to deliver easy-to-build AI applications that are accessible to everyone from the most novice business users to the most advanced data scientists, optimizing critical business decisions across the organization."

Additional Resources:

For more information about DataRobot Data Science and Machine Learning: Link

Complimentary Download - SPARK Matrix: Data Science and Machine Learning, 2022: Link

SPARK Matrix: Data Science and Machine Learning, 2022

About DataRobot

DataRobot AI Cloud is the next generation of AI. DataRobot's AI Cloud vision is to bring together all data types, all users, and all environments to deliver critical business insights for every organization. DataRobot is trusted by global customers across industries and verticals, including a third of the Fortune 50. For more information, visit http://www.datarobot.com/.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm which mainly focuses on helping clients and allows them to achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments. For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

Media Contacts

Stephanie Rogers

press@datarobot.com

1-617-765-4500

Riya Mehar

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

rmehar@quadrant-solutions.com

