Polygon acquires BMS Global Services in France

STOCKHOLM, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polygon in France strengthen its market position and geographical footprint with the acquisition of BMS Global Services (BMS). BMS is a property damage restoration company focused on Major and Complex Claims and specialized in Demolition and Reconstruction services. The acquisition will add 120 professionals and annual sales of about 12 MEUR.

BMS was founded by Bertrand Mathieu in 2011. Bertrand will stay in the company and be responsible for Major and Complex Claims and Reconstruction services. BMS is today present in Montpellier, Marseille, Toulouse, Nice, Paris and Valence.

"With the acquisition of BMS we are growing our presence in South of France from Toulouse to Nice. Together with our new skilled colleagues with a strong knowledge in Large loss we will be able to offer our customers complete new services, with both reconstruction and also a comprehensive range of specific equipment and machines", says Damien Comandon, Country President Polygon France.

""I'm looking forward to being part of team Polygon. Polygon is the European market leader and with our combined strengths and extensive services, we will be able to offer Major and Complex Claims solutions in France on a national scale", says Bertrand Mathieu.

"BMS is a well-known company in South of France with many experienced specialists and their services fit well together with Polygon France. I'm happy to welcome our new skilled colleagues to our growing Polygon family", says Axel Gränitz, President & CEO of Polygon Group.

