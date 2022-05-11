DJ Hardman & Co: Hardman Talks Video | Pantheon International webinar 'Private equity: Funding the future'

On 4 May 2022, Helen Steers, Partner and Manager of PIN, joined Hardman & Co for an open forum discussion about the role of private equity (PE), and PIN, in financing entrepreneurship, innovation and growth. Watch it here: https:// youtu.be/JRixdl0WjZ0

We discussed why PE increasingly has become the preferred financier for growth companies, and why they are choosing to stay private for longer. We explored how PE-backed companies are investing in tech-enabled businesses and companies benefitting from digitalisation disruption across multiple sectors, with many niche sub-sectors underrepresented or zero-represented on public markets. We reviewed the valued added by the expertise PE provides and how it works in practice, its impact on society and the investment opportunities these trends are creating.

The wide-ranging Q&A session covered these areas and realisations, ESG in PE, PIN's asset selection, NAV and discount philosophies and long-term outperformance.

