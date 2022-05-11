- (PLX AI) - NRS estimates an Operational EBIT of MNOK 115 in the first quarter of 2022 due to a low price achievement in the quarter and certain non-recurring costs.
- • Co. says first quarter experienced more biological challenges with winter wounds in the Norwegian operations than normal; NRS has for welfare reasons, therefore chosen to accelerate the harvest of the affected fish, and this has resulted in a low superior share and lower price achievement than the prevailing market prices might suggest
- • More information will be given in connection with the presentation of the full Q1 2022 report on 25 May
NORWAY ROYAL SALMON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de