Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 11.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma Hammer: Neues, noch unbekanntes Patent veröffentlicht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 895117 ISIN: US2372661015 Ticker-Symbol: 43D 
Tradegate
11.05.22
14:38 Uhr
70,40 Euro
-0,03
-0,04 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
DARLING INGREDIENTS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DARLING INGREDIENTS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
71,6771,9718:10
71,8872,2118:05
PR Newswire
11.05.2022 | 17:16
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Darling Ingredients Inc. Delivers Record Global Ingredients Financial Results in First Quarter 2022

First Quarter 2022

  • Net income of $188.1 million, or $1.14 per GAAP diluted share
  • Net Sales of $1.37 billion
  • Combined adjusted EBITDA of $330.7 million
  • Global ingredients business EBITDA of $244.1 million
  • Repurchased $17.2 million of stock

IRVING, Texas, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) today reported net income of $188.1 million, or $1.14 per diluted share for first quarter 2022, compared to net income of $151.8 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, for first quarter 2021. The company also reported net sales of $1.37 billion for the first quarter of 2022, as compared with net sales of $1.0 billion for the same period a year ago.

Darling Ingredients Inc.

"Our global ingredients business had a record quarter, earning $244.1 million in EBITDA, driven by strong raw material volumes across the globe, robust finished products prices, including record high fat prices, and growing demand for green energy," said Randall C. Stuewe, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Darling Ingredients Inc. "Adding $86.6 million in EBITDA from Diamond Green Diesel, Darling Ingredients earned $330.7 million in combined adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2022. We kicked off the year with a very strong first quarter and carry tremendous momentum for the rest of the year."

Darling Ingredients forecasts full year 2022 combined adjusted EBITDA at $1.55-$1.6 billion. The global ingredients business is estimated to exceed $1 billion in EBITDA. Diamond Green Diesel is estimated to produce 750 million gallons of renewable diesel at $1.25 per gallon EBITDA, bringing Darling Ingredients' share of EBITDA for DGD to $468.8 million.

First quarter capital expenditures totaled approximately $71.6 million. The company also repurchased approximately $17.2 million of stock in the first quarter of 2022. As of April 2, 2022, Darling had $99.5 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $1.1 billion available under its committed revolving credit agreement. Total debt outstanding as of April 2, 2022 was $1.7 billion. The leverage ratio as measured by the company's bank covenant was 1.69 as of April 2, 2022. On May 2, 2022, the company completed its acquisition of Valley Proteins. The company used borrowings under its senior credit facility to fund the acquisition.

Combined adjusted EBITDA was $330.7 million for the first quarter 2022, compared to $284.8 million for the same period in 2021.

Contact:

Suann Guthrie


VP, Investor Relations, Sustainability & Communications


(469) 214-8202; Suann.Guthrie@darlingii.com

Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/647660/Darling_Ingredients_Logo.jpg

DARLING INGREDIENTS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.