York IE Launches R&D Advisory Services for Startups

Company acquires India-based development firm All Cloud Works

MANCHESTER, NH / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2022 / York IE, a vertically integrated strategic growth and investment firm, today launched new research and development advisory services to help startups build better products.

The R&D services combine strategic planning and project management with world-class developer talent, ensuring companies are building and executing against a product roadmap that drives the business forward.

"It has been a joy working with the York IE R&D team," said Ken Rapp, CEO, Blustream. "Not only are we hitting all of our development milestones on time, if not early, but the strategic product input I receive gives me the confidence to know all of those milestones are impactful to my business."

Additionally, York IE acquired its strategic partner All Cloud Works (ACW) Technologies, a global IT consulting and development firm that has played a significant role in developing York IE's own strategic growth SaaS platform, Fuel .

R&D Services

The York IE research and development services, led by CTO Mike Veilleux, are designed to provide a new type of dev experience. The services are used by early-stage companies that have limited or no in-house development teams, as well as by more mature companies looking to complement existing teams, add burst capacity or get functional support in areas such as user experience (UX).

StanData, 4AM Demand, OpenRounds and BluStream are among the startups already piloting York IE's R&D services, which include:

Product roadmap strategy and management

Feature and requirements definition

UX design

Mobile, cloud and hybrid application development

Cloud architecture

Software engineering

Quality assurance and testing

Platform modernization

Marketing website messaging, development and training

R&D labs

"York IE offers a one-stop shop for B2B companies' strategic growth needs," said Kyle York, CEO, York IE. "In talking with startups we kept hearing the need for product development that combined SaaS, startup and cloud experience. We think this new offering is going to help a lot of companies, especially when implemented with some of our other advisory services offerings."

York IE also offers these advisory services to help companies strategically grow:

Market and Product

Financial Operations and Capital Strategy

GTM and Sales Scaling

Marketing and Communications

Talent and Culture

ACW Acquisition

ACW Technologies, based in Ahmedabad, India, was founded by Kalrav Parsana after he spent five years as an embedded engineer at eInfochips. Parsana and his team have been actively involved in building York IE's strategic growth platform, Fuel, as well as working as a contractor for York IE clients over the past year.

"We have had a long partnership with York IE, and so it was a natural next step to become an official part of the team," said Parsana, who is now the head of York IE India. "Our team has years of experience in delivering large and complex cloud and SaaS platforms that are built to serve millions of users. We collaborate as an extension of your team with dedicated subject matter experts, consultants and certified engineers who love problem-solving for our customers."

