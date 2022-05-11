Barco, a global leader in professional visualization technology, today launched a new LED video wall platform that ensures an outstanding and long-lasting viewing experience, powered by innovative smart engineering. Drawing upon Barco's long legacy in LED, TruePix is designed completely from the ground up to create a purpose-built video wall for a variety of enterprise applications. It perfects all aspects of the LED experience starting from installation, throughout its long lifetime, to after sales support and maintenance. TruePix ensures a truly seamless experience bringing content to life as intended in control rooms, television studios, lobbies, boardrooms, auditoriums, and other corporate applications.

Key product highlights:

Truly seamless display

Smart engineering for an easy, perfectly aligned installation

Unmatched viewing experience thanks to the next gen Infinipix processor

Purpose-built robustness and ergonomics for 24/7 smooth and efficient operations

Superb color accuracy, under all lighting conditions

Reduced ecological footprint

10 years of dedicated service and support

With the ongoing cost erosion, LED technology is now within the reach of most companies, for a variety of applications. With TruePix, Barco combines the latest technological evolutions, a vast amount of expertise, and innovative, smart engineering. The result is a unique mounting technology, impressive image quality and ensuing longevity. These high-resolution 16:9 tiles are available in multiple options, with pixel pitches ranging from 0.9 to 1.9 mm.

Speaking on the announcement, Gan Ta Loong, Managing Director, Barco SEA and Vice President Immersive and Large Videowall Experience APAC, said, "Barco has always believed in bringing technological marvels to industry and in our endeavor to continue we are proud to present TruePix, video walls offering seamless viewing experience combining innovative technology. TruePix encapsulates Barco's 25 years of experience in LED technology, guaranteeing bespoke visuals perfect sync of the content providing solutions to discerning needs of customers in key markets."

Reliably perfect quality

The first product to incorporate Barco's superior Infinipix Gen2 image processing system, TruePix ensures an unmatched viewing experience for all types of content. No visual distortions, low latency, perfect sync, and no tearing are the hallmarks of this system. Infinipix Gen2 also guarantees dimming without any loss in color accuracy, which drastically expands the effectiveness of the installation. What's more, Barco's proprietary smart calibration method for wide color gamut support and full color balancing control, will create rich and true-to-life images. TruePix also shows that visual excellence does not equal high energy consumption. Its EcoPower mode ensures reduced energy consumption, helping to limit the ecological footprint.

SteadyView, a unique Barco feature improves viewing ergonomics and reduces eye fatigue. This is especially important in control room environments, where the staff intensely use the wall for multiple hours on end. This makes TruePix one of the very first purpose-built LED walls for critical and high-intensity applications like control rooms and command centers.

Smart engineering for predictable, truly seamless outcomes

The impressive image quality of an LED video wall can only come to its full right if the display is installed impeccably. However, there are always imperfections in the flatness of the walls and level of the floors, which very often cause mechanical stress in the frames of the tiles. This can lead to seams, damage, or difficulties during maintenance. TruePix' innovative auto-balancing system counters these imperfections and makes sure the LED wall is 100% level and frictionless. Furthermore, the installation time is also cut because the tiles all slide perfectly into place without the need for manual adjustments. The guided module insertion ensures a fully contactless and risk-free installation, with no risk of tile damage.

Full service support for 10 years

For Barco, ensuring longevity, reliability and perfect display uniformity is of major importance. With its uncompromising service, Barco takes every measure to deliver the promised experiences to its customers. Availability of batch compatible modules throughout the life of the wall is therefore a key part of Barco's service offerings. If a module needs to be replaced, Barco guarantees that batch-compatible spare tiles (along with full service support) are available for up to 10 years. This brings complete peace of mind and a reduced cost of ownership over the full lifetime of the product.

The Video wall Management Suite, Barco's cloud-based platform for advanced video wall management, allows you to monitor, diagnose and/or control the TruePix installation remotely. This maximizes uptime and reduces the need and length of service interventions. TruePix is also the first LED product on the market to leverage 5Gb bandwidth. This makes the system up to 5 times more efficient with fewer cable runs and points of failure as more LED modules can be connected in a single link. To further guarantee an uninterrupted data flow, 4-way inter-tile communication and signal loop redundancy are embedded, making TruePix the most reliable LED solution in the market.

About Barco

Barco is a global technology leader that develops networked visualization solutions for the entertainment, enterprise, and healthcare markets. Our solutions make a visible impact, allowing people to enjoy compelling entertainment experiences; to foster knowledge sharing and smart decision-making in organizations and to help hospitals provide their patients with the best possible healthcare.

Headquartered in Kortrijk (Belgium), Barco realized sales of 804 million euro in 2021 and has a global team of 3,000+ employees, whose passion for technology is captured in +500 granted patents. Barco has been listed on the Brussels Stock Exchange since 1985. (Euronext: BAR; Reuters: BARBt.BR; Bloomberg: BAR BB)

For more information, visit us on www.barco.com, follow us on Twitter (@Barco), LinkedIn (Barco), YouTube (BarcoTV), Instagram (barco_nv) or like us on Facebook (Barco).

