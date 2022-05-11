DGAP-News: European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. convenes the annual general meeting of shareholders and publishes the agenda thereof (news with additional features)



11.05.2022 / 17:45

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. convenes its annual general meeting of shareholders and publishes the agenda thereof

Munich, 11 May 2022

Today, European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. ("EHC"), a Dutch operators-led special purpose acquisition company listed on Euronext Amsterdam aiming to acquire one or more companies in the European healthcare sector, convenes its annual general meeting of shareholders to be held on 23 June 2022 at 10:00 CEST ("AGM"). The AGM will be held virtually. Shareholders will have the opportunity to attend the AGM via webcast. The Company urges the shareholders to cast their votes online or by proxy. Shareholders have the option to vote without attending the AGM.

The items on the agenda include, amongst others, the adoption of the financial statements for the financial year 2021 and the discharge from liability of the directors.

The convening notice, the agenda and explanatory notes, and the proxy form are now available on the website of EHC in the 'Investor Relations' section under 'Shareholders Meeting': www.ehc-company.com.

The annual report for the financial year 2021, including the financial statements, is available on the website of EHC in the 'Investor Relations' section under 'News & Publications': www.ehc-company.com, where a downloadable version in the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) is also available.

European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V.

General Enquiries

+49 89 896797200

info@ehc-company.com



Media Enquiries

Finsbury Glover Hering

Kai Peter Rath

+49 211 43079-209

kai.rath@fgh.com

11.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

