DGAP-News: European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V.
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. convenes its annual general meeting of shareholders and publishes the agenda thereof
Munich, 11 May 2022
Today, European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. ("EHC"), a Dutch operators-led special purpose acquisition company listed on Euronext Amsterdam aiming to acquire one or more companies in the European healthcare sector, convenes its annual general meeting of shareholders to be held on 23 June 2022 at 10:00 CEST ("AGM"). The AGM will be held virtually. Shareholders will have the opportunity to attend the AGM via webcast. The Company urges the shareholders to cast their votes online or by proxy. Shareholders have the option to vote without attending the AGM.
The items on the agenda include, amongst others, the adoption of the financial statements for the financial year 2021 and the discharge from liability of the directors.
The convening notice, the agenda and explanatory notes, and the proxy form are now available on the website of EHC in the 'Investor Relations' section under 'Shareholders Meeting': www.ehc-company.com.
The annual report for the financial year 2021, including the financial statements, is available on the website of EHC in the 'Investor Relations' section under 'News & Publications': www.ehc-company.com, where a downloadable version in the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) is also available.
