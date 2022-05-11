Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.05.2022
InnoCan Pharma Hammer: Neues, noch unbekanntes Patent veröffentlicht!
PR Newswire
11.05.2022 | 18:04
ViewSonic Announces the Ten Winners of the United by Play Awards in Celebration of All Types of Gamers

BREA, Calif., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, kickstarted this year with 'United by Play' - a global campaign designed to celebrate the spirit of inclusive gaming, emphasizing that everyone can be a gamer. By launching the United by Play awards, ViewSonic encourages gamers around the world to capture and share their best gaming moments through photos or videos. Today, ViewSonic announced the top 10 winners out of over 300 submissions received on the campaign website.