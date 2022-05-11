BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
London, May 11
BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND
11 May 2022
The Board of BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc is pleased to announce that the second quarterly interim dividend in respect of the year ending 31 October 2022 of 2.00p per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 1 July 2022 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 20 May 2022 (ex dividend date is 19 May 2022).
Enquiries:
Caroline Driscoll
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary
Telephone: 020 7743 2427
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de