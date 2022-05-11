Bangkok, Thailand--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2022) - On May 5, Visionox (SZSE: 002387) held the 2022 Technology Innovation Launch Event and released its latest innovative technologies in five categories "on cloud", namely, form improvement, performance enhancement, better integration, product expansion and development of new markets, covering nearly 20 innovative results.

This move demonstrates Visionox's confidence and strength and also sounds the clarion call to accelerate global market penetration.

First of all, from a technology perspective, Visionox now has the "innovation strength" to participate in global competition more extensively.

These achievements debuted globally include "under-display camera 3D facial recognition", EnV ALT low-frequency LTPS, InV tripod® tripod-shaped pixel arrangement, HLEMS technology and COE polarizer-free technology, most of which are at the initial stage of mass production.

Visionox released several new technologies in 2021, such as AMOLEDs with a 165Hz refresh rate, the first transparent A-pillar mass production solution, and Pad Bending flexible wearable solution. Visionox has still led the global market one year later, demonstrating its obvious preemptive advantage.

Meanwhile, Visionox possesses some patent advantages and strong technical reserves. As of March 31, 2022, Visionox owns 10,855 OLED-related patents, including 8,926 invention patents, accounting for 82%, which also lays a good foundation for continuous innovation in the future.

In the field of OLEDs, Visionox can compete in some segments with the global display giants, despite the gap in comprehensive strength. These competitive new technologies have increased Visionox's chances of accelerating the development of the international market in the future.

Secondly, from a market perspective, Visionox now has a definite "customer base" in the global market.

Visionox has been supplying products to well-known Chinese terminal manufacturers, and has established extensive cooperation with international well-known terminal manufacturers. Moreover, Visionox once actively explored the international market, seeking to enter the international supply chain, in a bid to find an "independent" way to go global other than the existing "dependent" route.

This cloud release is global-oriented, which not only builds a solid foundation for previous global cooperation, but also stokes greater global cooperation. Though not mentioned in the conference, its deep intentions can be inferred.

Thirdly, from a genetic perspective, the spirit of continuous and independent innovation has sunk deep into the minds of Visionox's team.

The external objective conditions, to some extent, are also "forcing" Visionox to make independent innovations. Most of today's technological innovations stem from Visionox's technical reserves a few years ago.

V-model (i.e. Visionox Model) may partly change the industrial development path of "introduction, digestion, absorption and re-innovation" in China's display industry. It is not clear whether the V-model can be spread in China. However, given the COVID-19 pandemic and that China promotes "internal circulation", Visionox is gaining more support from local governments.

Finally, from the perspective of the prospect, the global OLED market will continue to grow, creating a good opportunity for Visionox.

In the last 20 years, the small- and medium-sized panel market is growing. AMOLED has been recognized by the market due to its slenderness, low power consumption and high contrast, and its domestic market share is increasing.

According to the statistics of Omdia, in 2021, AMOLED accounted for more than half of the revenue of the small- and medium-sized panel market, making it the largest category in this market. As the production capacity of China's AMOLED panel manufacturers is gradually released, China's AMOLED panel enterprises are playing an increasingly important role in the global market.

According to the statistics of Sigmaintell, AMOLED panel shipments from the Chinese Mainland grew twice as fast as the global average in 2021. Chinese panel maker Visionox shipped about 30.45 million pieces of AMOLED panels in the smartphone market in 2021, ranking fourth globally and second in the Chinese Mainland, and up about 48.1% year on year. Especially in the fourth quarter, its shipments stood at nearly 10 million pieces for the first time.

Under "favorable timing, geographical and human conditions", Visionox has gained a foothold in China's OLED industry in the past 20 years. In the future, with the popularization and promotion of innovative technologies, Visionox will accelerate global market penetration and consolidate "China Power" featuring independent innovation in OLEDs.

