Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial And Operating Results

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2022 / Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) ("WHLR" or the "Company") announced today that it has reported its financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 on Form 10-Q. In addition, the Company has posted to its website supplemental information regarding WHLR's financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Both the Form 10-Q and the supplemental information can be accessed by visiting the Investor Relations page at https://ir.whlr.us/.

