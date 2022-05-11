Anzeige
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial And Operating Results

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2022 / Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) ("WHLR" or the "Company") announced today that it has reported its financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 on Form 10-Q. In addition, the Company has posted to its website supplemental information regarding WHLR's financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Both the Form 10-Q and the supplemental information can be accessed by visiting the Investor Relations page at https://ir.whlr.us/.

Contact:

Investor Relations (757) 627-9088
Email: investorrelations@whlr.us

ABOUT WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST, INC.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. For more information on the Company, please visit www.whlr.us.

SOURCE: Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/700975/Wheeler-Real-Estate-Investment-Trust-Inc-Announces-First-Quarter-2022-Financial-And-Operating-Results

