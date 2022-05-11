

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at RMB305.24 million, or RMB4.52 per share. This compares with RMB454.09 million, or RMB6.72 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Noah Holdings Limited reported adjusted earnings of RMB313.48 million or RMB4.65 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 34.4% to RMB0.80 billion from RMB1.22 billion last year.



Noah Holdings Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): RMB305.24 Mln. vs. RMB454.09 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): RMB4.52 vs. RMB6.72 last year. -Revenue (Q1): RMB0.80 Bln vs. RMB1.22 Bln last year.



