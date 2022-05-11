- (PLX AI) - Steris Q4 EPS USD 0.52.
- • Q4 adjusted EPS USD 2.04
- • Outlook FY revenue growth 12%
- • Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 8.55-8.75 vs consensus USD 8.19
23:04
|STERIS plc Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates
STERIS plc (STE) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $52.56 million, or $0.52...
22:46
|Steris Non-GAAP EPS of $2.04 beats by $0.02, revenue of $1.2B beats by $30M
22:40
|Steris Outlook for FY 2023 Ahead of Consensus
22:34
|STERIS plc: STERIS Announces Financial Results for Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year
|STERIS PLC
