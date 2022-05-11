

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) reported Loss for its first quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled -$100.46 million, or -$1.58 per share. This compares with -$27.27 million, or -$0.43 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Beyond Meat, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$100.46 million or -$1.58 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.2% to $109.46 million from $108.16 million last year.



Beyond Meat, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): -$100.46 Mln. vs. -$27.27 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$1.58 vs. -$0.43 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$1.01 -Revenue (Q1): $109.46 Mln vs. $108.16 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $560 - $620 Mln



